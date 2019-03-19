Affimed to receive milestone payment from Genentech; shares up 9% premarket

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) will receive a payment in an undisclosed amount on achieving preclinical milestone under its ongoing strategic collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The payment will support development and commercialization of innate cell engager-based therapeutics based on ROCK platform to treat multiple cancers.

Affimed also announced that Dr. Martin Treder, Chief Scientific Officer, will deliver a presentation and participate in a panel discussion at Innate Killer Summit, March 20-21 in San Diego, CA.

Shares are up 9% premarket.

Previously: Affimed teams up with Genentech to develop cancer therapies in potential multi-billion dollar deal; shares up 113% after hours (Aug. 27, 2018)