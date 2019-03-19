Telsey warns on Booking Holdings

Telsey downgrades Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Market Perform from Outperform due to a weaker European economic outlook and the growing threat from Google and Airbnb. On the latter concern, Google recently launched what it appears to be a hotel booking platform, while Airnbnb's acquisition of Hotel Tonight is of interest.

"While BKNG’s valuation is not overly stretched (considering its B/S, low capital spending, and exposure to independents), we believe these incremental challenges warrant a move to the sidelines," warns the Telsey analyst team.

The firm's price target on Booking is trimmed to $1,800 from $2,100.