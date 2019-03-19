Chemesis teams up with First Medical Cannabis in Puerto Rico

Chemesis International (OTCQB:CADMF) will partner with First Medical Cannabis LLC, to commence exclusive cultivation of hemp with high yields of CBD.

The joint venture with the First Medical Cannabis will provide the Company an access of up to 6,000 acres of agricultural land in Puerto Rico.

Under the terms of this partnership, the Company will issue 1M shares subject to 36 month leak-out and grant the option to purchase up to 1M shares of Chemesis stock for a period of 24 months, at an option price of $2.12.