Argus downgrades Boeing to Hold from Buy

Argus analyst John Eade has downgraded Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold from Buy, stating the planemaker has not been particularly proactive in its response to two fatal crashes involving the 737 Max.

He thinks the probe is likely to cap multiples and that earnings forecasts are likely to decline as it plays out. But "if the cause of the crashes turns out to be a mechanical or an engineering issue, Boeing can correct the problem and the industry, which is heavily dependent on the plane."

"We have been long-time bulls on the BA shares, raising our rating to Buy in May 2012, when the share price was $69. Since our upgrade, the shares have appreciated almost 540%, not including dividends. However, the shares have fallen almost 17% from their highs in the wake of the second fatal crash of a Boeing airplane."