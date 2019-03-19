Ebix officially engages Yatra, updates EbixCash operations

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reiterates its intent to acquire Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and announces the companies have officially engaged to commence due diligence. Ebix wants to complete the acquisition by May 15 and would then merge Yatra into its Indian EbixCash subsidiary.

The EbixCash operation on a standalone basis is targeting quarterly annualized revenue of $600M and operating income of $180M+ by Q4.

Yatra shares are up 3.5% pre-market to $5.36. Ebix shares are up 0.4% to $51.82.

