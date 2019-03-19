Jacobs, KBR, Technip among foreign firms to bid on new Mexican refinery

Mexico invites a handful of international firms including three U.S. companies to bid on the construction of an $8B oil refinery to be owned by national oil company Pemex, intended to help wean the country off growing fuel imports.

Energy Minister Nahle says those invited to submit bids will include two consortia with U.S. firms - U.S.-based Bechtel with Italy’s Techint, and Australia’s WorleyParsons with U.S.-based Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) - as well as two sole bidders - U.S.-based KBR and France’s TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI).

The new refinery near the Dos Bocas port on Mexico's southern coast aims to be able to process 340K bbl/day of heavy crude, making it Pemex’s biggest.