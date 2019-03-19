Evotec teams up with GARDP to discover novel antibiotics

Evotec AG (OTCPK:EVOTF) and The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership ("GARDP") collaborates to form a new strategic public-private partnership to tackle the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance ("AMR").

The partnership focuses on accelerating the development of antibiotic treatments for hard-to-treat bacterial infections by establishing a platform that spans the length of the drug development value chain as well as developing a joint pipeline.

Of critical importance is also to ensure that novel antibiotics are sensibly priced and made available globally to all patients who need them.