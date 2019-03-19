Urovant up 9% premarket on positive vibregon data

Thinly traded micro cap Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) is up 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of a positive outcome from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EMPOWUR, evaluating vibegron in adults with overactive bladder.

The study met the co-primary endpoints demonstrating that treatment with vibegron produced statistically significant reductions in daily urge incontinence episodes and daily micturitions (urinating) compared to placebo.

Normally, a successful late-stage study would drive the stock much higher, but investors appear concerned with vibegron's efficacy compared to a cheap generic called tolterodine. The company says vibegron was "numerically better" that the generic comparator which means that the separation was not statistically significant, representing a major constraint on vibegron's commercial price, if approved.

Management will host a conference this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.