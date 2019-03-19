Titan Medical files final prospectus

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) has filed and was receipted for a final short form prospectus in connection with the previous offering.

Pursuant to the offering, Titan will issue Units at a price of $3.40/unit for gross proceeds of $20M - 25M.

The Company has granted the Agent an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the number of Units and/or warrants.

Net proceeds will be used to fund continued development work in connection with the SPORT Surgical System, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is March 21.

