VBL up 11% premarket on encouraging VB-111 data

VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is up 11% premarket on modestly higher volume on the heels of new data on anti-cancer gene therapy ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111). The results were presented at the SGO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer in Honolulu.

In a mid-stage study, patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who received the therapeutic dose of VB-111 + paclitaxel experienced prolonged survival (OS) compared to those receiving low-dose VB-111 + paclitaxel. Specifically, median OS was 498 days in the therapeutic dose cohort versus a median of 172 days in the low-dose group.

Preliminary data from the Phase 3 OVAL study, with a primary endpoint of OS, should be available by year-end.