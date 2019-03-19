Q Biomed collaborates with McMaster University to develop GDF15 biomarker glaucoma diagnostic kit

Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) and its technology partner Mannin Research has entered into a research collaboration with the Biointerfaces Institute at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada to develop a GDF15 biomarker diagnostic kit for monitoring glaucoma severity and progression.

The Biointerfaces Institute will work with Mannin Research to create, assess, and apply DNA aptamers for detecting GDF15 in aqueous humor of patients with different severities of glaucoma.

The intent is to create prototype assays for the detection of GDF15 which will be suitable for point-of-care testing.