Syneos Health up 10% premarket on Q4 results/2019 outlook

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Q4 results ($M): Revenue: 1,145.5 (+6.4%).

Net income: 45.7 (+404.7%); non-GAAP net income: 99.9 (+34.8%); EPS: 0.44 (+414.3%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.95 (+35.7%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 173.0 (+10.8%).

Cash flow ops (full year): 303.4 (+53.0%).

2019 guidance: Total service revenue: $4,620M - 4,730M; Clinical Solutions revenue: $3,345M - 3,410M; Commercial Solutions revenue: $1,275M - 1,320M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $625M - 660M; non-GAAP EPS: $3.03 - 3.23.

Consensus view for 2019 is non-GAAP EPS of $3.07 on revenues of $4.68B.