Apple updates its iMac line

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) updates its iMac line to include 9th gen Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics for the first time.

There are two new models:

The 21.5-inch model has an 8th gen quad-core with a six-core option, which Apple says is capable of providing 60% faster performance, and the Pro Vega boosting graphics 80% faster than the predecessor. The 4K system starts at $1,299.

The 27-inch model has the 9th gen processor with six or eight cores and the Radeon Pro Vega. The 5K system starts at $1,799.

Orders start today and the iMacs will hit stores next week.

Related: Yesterday, Apple announced new iPad Air and mini models. The device launches all come ahead of the March 25 event, where Apple is expected to unveil its new video streaming service.