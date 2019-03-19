Apple updates its iMac line

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) updates its iMac line to include 9th gen Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics for the first time.
There are two new models:
The 21.5-inch model has an 8th gen quad-core with a six-core option, which Apple says is capable of providing 60% faster performance, and the Pro Vega boosting graphics 80% faster than the predecessor. The 4K system starts at $1,299.
The 27-inch model has the 9th gen processor with six or eight cores and the Radeon Pro Vega. The 5K system starts at $1,799.
Orders start today and the iMacs will hit stores next week.
Related: Yesterday, Apple announced new iPad Air and mini models. The device launches all come ahead of the March 25 event, where Apple is expected to unveil its new video streaming service.
