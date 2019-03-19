Crinetics doses first patients in phase 2 clinical trials of CRN00808

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) begins patients dosing in the ACROBAT EVOLVE and EDGE trials for CRN00808 in patients with acromegaly.

EVOLVE, a double-blind withdrawal study enrolling 36 patients is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, in patients with acromegaly that are responders to octreotide LAR or lanreotide depot monotherapy.

EDGE, an open label exploratory study enrolling 45 adult patients is designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of CRN00808 in patients with acromegaly whose disease is inadequately controlled by octreotide LAR or lanreotide depot alone.