Crude climbs to YTD highs amid OPEC commitment to rebalance oil market

Crude oil prices reach YTD highs following OPEC’s agreement to deepen their production cuts beyond the quota agreed in December; WTI +0.5% to $59.37/bbl, Brent +0.6% to $67.95/bbl.

Saudi Arabia also indicated a willingness to maintain production curbs through to year-end 2019 to keep the oil market in balance.

OPEC members had agreed to cut 800K bbl/day from October’s production levels for six months through this June, with Russia and other allied producers cutting another 400K bbl/day for a combined 1.2M bbl/day.

But relentless U.S. shale oil production likely will keep a cap on prices; yesterday, the Energy Information Administration forecast oil production from seven major U.S. shale plays would rise by another 85K bbl/day in April to 8.59M bbl/day.

