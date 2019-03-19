Asda and Sainsbury pledge to lower prices

Asda (NYSE:WMT) and J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF, OTCQX:JSAIY) say they will lower prices by about £1B each year as the retailers look to alleviate concerns with U.K. regulators over the impact on consumer of the planned merger.

"We have proposed a reasonable yet conservative remedy package and hope the CMA considers this so that we can deliver the cost savings for customers," says Sainsbury CEO Mike Coupe.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority is due to make its decision before April 30.