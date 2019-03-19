SDRL, SBGL and CRBP among premarket gainers

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +44% on positive NasoVAX data.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +33% on initiating norovirus vaccine phase 1b clinical trial.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +26% as FDA grants an exemption to the import alert placed on the centre for probe development and commercialization.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) +20% on Q4 earnings.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +15% on announcing two recent publications summarizing findings from the Phase 4, Natesto ''MY-T study.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) +11% on encouraging VB-111 data.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) +9% .

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) +8% .

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) +8%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) +8% as Oppenheimer sees big potential in lead candidate.

The Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) +6% on Q4 earnings.

HEXO (NYSEMKT:HEXO) +6% .