SDRL, SBGL and CRBP among premarket gainers

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +44% on positive NasoVAX data.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +33% on initiating norovirus vaccine phase 1b clinical trial.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +26% as FDA grants an exemption to the import alert placed on the centre for probe development and commercialization.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) +20% on Q4 earnings.
Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +15% on announcing two recent publications summarizing findings from the Phase 4, Natesto ''MY-T study.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) +11% on encouraging VB-111 data.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) +9%.
The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) +8%.
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) +8%.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) +8% as Oppenheimer sees big potential in lead candidate.
The Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) +6% on Q4 earnings.
HEXO (NYSEMKT:HEXO) +6%.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +5%.
