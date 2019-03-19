Electronic Arts +1.1% as Morgan Stanley praises 'Apex Legends' potential

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 1.1% premarket after a Morgan Stanley boost to its price target based on early traction with Apex Legends.

The firm is Equal Weight on the stock and raised its price target to $88 from $80, trimming implied downside to 12%.

Despite the new positivity, analyst Brian Nowak won't upgrade EA "until we see evidence of a Fortnite-like bull case playing out." But he sees 25M monthly active users that could bring up to $1.3B to fiscal 2020 revenues.