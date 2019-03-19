Cummins seen takes 'phased' road to electrification

Oppenheimer updates on Cummins (NYSE:CMI) following a meeting with CEO Tom Linebarger on the company's electrification push.

"We view Cummins as taking a phased approach to electrification, targeting specific short-haul markets with modest share gain opportunities, while building core technology and manufacturing competencies," note analyst Colin Rusch and team.

"Over our investment horizon, this likely translates to limited financial returns, but could provide optionality on future EV adoption in larger verticals," reads the note.

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Cummins, while noting that a positive scenario could evolve if the macroeconomic environment improves in key markets.