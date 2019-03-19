Fox: GOP rep files $250M lawsuit against Twitter

California Rep. Devin Nunes has filed a $250M defamation lawsuit against Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Fox News reports, saying the company was negligent in failing to remove defamatory and malicious tweets against him and his family.
He's charged Twitter and a handful of its users with censoring him and other conservative viewpoints in order to influence the 2018 election.
"They need to come clean," Nunes says. "They're not a public square. They are content developers."
He's seeking damages along with an injunction compelling Twitter to turn over identities behind accounts he says harassed him.
