Elbit sees IMI making a profit in 2019

Mar. 19, 2019 9:38 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)ESLTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Elbit Systems (ESLT -1.2%) said costs relating to its acquisition of IMI Systems sent its quarterly profit lower, but it forecast that the weapons and military technology maker will start to make a profit this year.
  • In November, Elbit bought IMI from the government for $500M. It said expenses related to the deal reached $69.5M in the quarter.
  • The company earned $1.91 per diluted share in the October-December period, down from $2.01 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.08B from $1.0B.
