PFSweb slides 17% post Q4 results

PFSweb (PFSW) reports Q4 revenue increased of 0.3% to $92.99M.

Segment revenue: Service fee revenue $68M (+1.5% Y/Y); Product revenue $7.3M (-25.5% Y/Y) and pass-through $17.8M (+12.7% Y/Y).

Service fee equivalent revenue was $68.3M (+1% Y/Y), the improvement was driven by stronger client volumes in the company’s PFS segment, partially offset by lower new client project activity in the LiveArea segment.

Service fee gross margin increased 10 bps to 34.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin was declined 36 bps to 9.8%.

As a percentage of SFE revenue, adj. EBITDA declined 60 bps to 13.3%, was due to increased sales, marketing and infrastructure related expenses to support the company’s targeted growth.

Net debt decreased 6% Y/Y to $26.5M; cash & equivalents totaled $15.4M (-19.4% Y/Y) whereas, total debt decreased 11.2% Y/Y to $42M.

2019 Outlook: SFE revenue to increase in the low-single digits on a percentage basis Y/Y; adj. EBITDA to increase in the low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis Y/Y.

