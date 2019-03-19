Aravive up 5% on encouraging AVB-500 data

Thinly traded nano cap Aravive (ARAV) is up 5% in early trade in response to positive data from a nonclinical ovarian cancer study of lead candidate AVB-500, a GAS6 binding protein, supporting the rationale for its mechanism of action. The results were presented at the GSO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer in Honolulu.

Binding to GAS6 turns off a signaling pathway in tumor cells called AXL that plays a key role in cancer cell survival and proliferation.

Patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer with high tumor GAS6 expression (>80%) experienced median progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.7 months compared to 15.2 months in patients with low tumor GAS6 expression (<35%).

Median PFS was 9.9 months in patients with high serum GAS6 levels (>25 ng/mL) compared to 20.4 months in those with low serum levels of GAS6 (<15 mg/mL).

Data from mouse tumor models showed that the combination of AVB-500 and chemo decreased tumor and stromal cell viability, tumor burden and increased DNA damage.