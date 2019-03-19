More on Roan Resources Q4 results

Roan Resources (ROAN +1.2% ) reports Q4 average daily total volumes doubles to 54.1 MBoe/d, with 27% oil, 31% NGLs, 42% gas

Average realized prices were $57.27/bbl for oil, $14.90/bbl of NGL and $2.18/Mcf of natural gas, equivalent to unhedged price of $25.73/Boe.

Reports Adjusted EBITDAX of $87.8M, +100%; Q4 capex stood at ~$217.2M

YE 2018 proved reserves increased 32% to 306 MMBoe

In March 2019, Roan Resources announced that its borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been upsized to $750M; Roan had $6.9M of cash and $514.6M drawn on its revolving credit facility, for total net debt of $507.7M.

For 2019, the company has reduced its rig count to four; forecasts Q1 2019 production to be lower than Q4 2018 due to the temporary suspension of operated completion activity in December and January.

Anticipates annual production of 56-59 MBoe/d, with Q4 2019 production of ~64-66 MBoe/d

