Stocks start higher as Fed opens policy meeting

The recent stock market rally continues, a day after the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early October; Dow +0.5% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.4 % .

Investors are awaiting key central bank meetings this week, in which the Fed on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday are expected to reinforce the view that they are in no hurry to raise policy rates.

European bourses enjoy broad gains, with Germany's DAX +1.3% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and France's CAC +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., energy ( +0.9% ), materials ( +0.8% ) and financials ( +0.7% ) are the early leaders among the S&P 500 industry sectors, while the defensive-oriented utilities ( -0.4% ) and real estate ( -0.1% ) sectors are the only groups trading with losses.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.45% but the 10-year yield is 3 bps higher to 2.63%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 96.37.