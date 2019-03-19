Aytu Bio up 10% on positive Natesto data

Nano cap Aytu BioScience (AYTU +9.9% ) is up on more than double normal volume on the heels of published data from an open-label Phase 4 study, MY-T, assessing Natesto in hypogonadal males who were either naïve to testosterone treatment or were previously using topical testosterone. The two manuscripts were published online ahead of the print version in the Canadian Urological Association Journal.

67.2% of treated men agreed or strongly agreed in their preference of Natesto over topical testosterone gel.

The MY-T study was supported by Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TRLPF).

Natesto is an intranasally administered testosterone replacement therapy.