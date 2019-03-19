Analyst takeaways from Nvidia's conference keynote

Nvidia (NVDA +3.4% ) CEO Jensen Huang gave the keynote address at the GPU Technology Conference late yesterday and analysts found a few notes of interest though the focus remains on today's investor day event.

Citi's Atif Malik liked the announcement Nvidia will offer cloud gaming in conjunction with SoftBank and LGU+.

Rosenblatt's Hans Mosesmann says Huang "purposely stressed the non-hardware related aspects of the Nvidia approach," which now includes "domain specific libraries and that may have competitors reconsider a broad thrust into this market."

Stifel's Kevin Cassidy was "impressed with the expanding range of GPUs with price/performance/power trade-offs to address markets from supercomputers to toy robots" and says the company is taking a page from Intel's strategy that "made the x86 CPU the broadest used CPU architecture."

Reminder: Nvidia's investor day event kicks off at 11:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.