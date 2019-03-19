More on Partners Group FY results

Partners Group (OTCPK:PGPHF) reports FY revenue growth of 6.4% Y/Y to CHF 1.33B, attributable to an increase in revenues from management fees and continued solid performance fee development.

Management fees increased by 15% Y/Y to CHF 1B whereas, Performance fees declined 12.9% Y/Y to CHF 324M.

Gross client inflows of €13.3B across regions and size and type of client.

EBITDA margin remained stable at 66%.

AUM grew to €72.8B as of 31 December 2018 representing net growth of 18% Y/Y.

The company invested $19.3B across all private markets asset classes on behalf of the firm's clients.

The company proposed dividend of CHF 22/share, up 16% from prior year dividend of CHF 19/share.

2019 Outlook: Expects gross client demand of €13-16B in 2019 as well as €-6.5 to -7.5B in tail-down effects from the more mature Partners Group programs.

