More on Approach Resources Q4 results

Thinly traded Approach Resources (AREX -15.7% ) reports Q4 production of 963 MBoe, -10% Y/Y (10.5 MBoe/d), with 26% oil, 35% NGLs and 39% natural gas

Average realized prices (before commodity derivatives) were $55.23/bbl of oil (+6%), $19.91/bbl of NGL (-12%) and $0.79/Mcf of natural gas (-66%), equivalent to total price of $23.24/boe (-13%).

Cash operating expenses is of $8.85/Boe, -28%

Year-end 2018 proved reserves totaled 180.1 MMBoe.

The company had $1B senior secured revolving credit facility in place with a borrowing base of $325M, and liquidity of $23.2M.

Amid current commodity price environment, as well as the company's focus on de-leveraging, it does not expect any significant drilling and completion activity in Q1 2019.

Forecasts 2019 total production of ~3,600-3,800 MBoe, with oil production of ~925-975 MBbls, NGLs 1,250-1,350 MBbls and Gas 8,650-8,750 MMcf.

Anticipates 2019 capital budget of ~$30M-$60M

Previously: Approach Resources beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (March 18)