CUI Global down 9% post Q4 earnings results

CUI Global (CUI -9.9% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 27.5% Y/Y to $26.95M.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 697 bps to 23.9%; and loss from operations was $7.35M, compared to $6.25M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was negative $2.09M, compared to negative $2.25M a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $9.39M (+11.3% Y/Y) and as percentage of revenue 34.8% down by 509 bps.

Net cash used in operating activities for the fiscal was $12.28M, compared to $9.37M a year ago.

Company has Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash of $4.5M as of December 31, 2018.

Power and Electromechanical segment unaudited backlog was $21.8M (+8.9% Y/Y); and Energy segment unaudited backlog was $15.7M (+24.6% Y/Y) at December 31, 2018.

In Q4 Company announced the sale and leaseback of its corporate headquarters in Tualatin, Oregon. Net proceeds to CUI Global were $4.2M.

Company secured a $10M line of credit with Bank of America. The new credit facility will replace the existing U.S.-based revolver facility and UK-based overdraft facility with more favorable terms.

Company agreed to terms with Virtual Power Systems for an ~20% equity interest in VPS.

