HP +1.4% on new VR headset, Envy updates

HP (NYSE:HPQ) unveils the HP Reverb Virtual Reality Headset, a Windows Mixed Reality headset with 2160 x 2160 resolution optics, a 114-degree field of view, inside-out tracking, and a lighter weight design. There's the Consumer version for $599 and a Pro version for $649, which bundles in a cable for the HP Z VR Backpack and fabric face mask.

The company also updates its Envy laptops to include new processors, Alexa integration for some models, and a webcam privacy switch. The new models: the Envy 13 x360 and Envy 15 x360, which both flip into tablets, and the Envy 13 Laptop and Envy 17 Laptop.