Alberta to trim oil production restrictions

Alberta's provincial government eases restrictions on oil production, saying it will increase crude production limits by 25K bbl/day in May and another 25K bbl/day in June, allowing output totaling 3.71M bbl/day.

The Alberta government says less diluent is needed to move oil sands bitumen through pipelines when the weather is warmer, thus increasing capacity.

Alberta initially ordered production of raw crude oil and bitumen to be cut by 325K bbl/day but has been eased the mandatory cuts as the discount for Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend oil vs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate has fallen.

The province also says its crude-by-rail program to ease pipeline congestion is scheduled to begin initial shipments in July, ramping up to 120K bbl/day in shipments by 2020.

Potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ECA, ENB, TRP, CPG, BTE, ERF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF