Trilogy Metals provides an update on project activities

|About: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)|By:, SA News Editor

Trilogy Metals (TMQ) provides an update on its project activities.

Preparations are underway to prepare the Bornite camp to accommodate the 2019 field programs on the Company's 100%-owned Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwest Alaska.

Completes copper and cobalt resource analysis; results for the Bornite resource estimate demonstrate an open pit cut-off grade of 0.5% copper and a below pit cut-off grade of 1.5% copper, there is no significant change in the size and grade of the current resource estimate at Bornite.

These results also show that at a below pit cut-off grade of 0.5% copper, there is the potential for a significant increase in lower grade copper mineralization.

The 2019 program and budget of $9.2M for Bornite will be mainly directed at or 12 holes of infill and expansion drilling in the deposit, additional metallurgical work and initial engineering studies.

