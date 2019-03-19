Trilogy Metals provides an update on project activities

Trilogy Metals (TMQ) provides an update on its project activities.

Preparations are underway to prepare the Bornite camp to accommodate the 2019 field programs on the Company's 100%-owned Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwest Alaska.

Completes copper and cobalt resource analysis; results for the Bornite resource estimate demonstrate an open pit cut-off grade of 0.5% copper and a below pit cut-off grade of 1.5% copper, there is no significant change in the size and grade of the current resource estimate at Bornite.

These results also show that at a below pit cut-off grade of 0.5% copper, there is the potential for a significant increase in lower grade copper mineralization.

The 2019 program and budget of $9.2M for Bornite will be mainly directed at or 12 holes of infill and expansion drilling in the deposit, additional metallurgical work and initial engineering studies.