AMD +6% on Google gaming opportunity

Morgan Stanley says AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has a "significant opportunity" from cloud gaming chips citing its "surprise" success in winning part of Google's (GOOG +0.3%)(GOOGL +0.2%) gaming initiative. Google hosts a keynote at the Game Developers Conference at 1 PM ET today.
The firm estimates AMD had $50M in cloud-gaming revenue in Q4.
Analyst Joseph Moore: "We continue to be impressed by AMD’s progress at using innovative approaches to expand its markets in all segments."
Moore maintains his Underweight rating and $17 PT, seeing the stock as "ahead of itself" as cloud gaming won't get AMD back to the Q4 high watermark at any point in 2019.
AMD shares are up 6.3% to $24.71.
