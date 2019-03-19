AMD +6% on Google gaming opportunity (update)

Update: AMD shares head towards Tuesday's close up 11.5% after Google confirms the partnership during its Stadia game platform unveiling.

Morgan Stanley says AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has a "significant opportunity" from cloud gaming chips citing its "surprise" success in winning part of Google's (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) gaming initiative. Google hosts a keynote at the Game Developers Conference at 1 PM ET today.

The firm estimates AMD had $50M in cloud-gaming revenue in Q4.

Analyst Joseph Moore: "We continue to be impressed by AMD’s progress at using innovative approaches to expand its markets in all segments."

Moore maintains his Underweight rating and $17 PT, seeing the stock as "ahead of itself" as cloud gaming won't get AMD back to the Q4 high watermark at any point in 2019.