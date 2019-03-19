Norsk Hydro operations slammed by cyberttack

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY -0.8% ) says it has been hit by an "extensive" cyberattack that has affected operations at several of its business areas.

Norsk says it has shut several metal extrusion plants while its giant smelters in countries including Norway, Qatar and Brazil are being operated manually; the attack also affected the company’s IT systems for most of its activities.

The company says it is working to contain and neutralize the attack but does not yet know the full extent of the situation.

News of the attack pushed aluminum prices 1.2% higher to a three-month high of $1,944/mt on the London Metal Exchange before giving up some gains.