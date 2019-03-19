BioPharmX up 37% after corporate presentation

Nano cap BioPharmX (BPMX +36.5% ) is up on more than a 7x surge in volume on no apparent news.

Yesterday, the company presented at the ROTH Conference in Southern California. Tomorrow, it will deliver another corporate overview at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference in New York.

Lead candidate is Phase 3-ready BPX-01, a topical minocycline gel, for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

An upcoming milestone is a data readout in July from a Phase 2b study of BPX-04, also a topical minocycline gel, in patients with papulopustular rosacea.