Bitauto -2.5% as Q4 profits miss expectations

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is off 2.5% after its Q4 profits fell just short of expectations despite 25% gains in revenues that topped company guidance.

Gross profit was up 8.9%, to 1.69B yuan, and operating loss narrowed on a GAAP basis to 325.3M yuan from 645.2M yuan. Non-GAAP operating income rose 184% to 265.4M yuan ($38.6M).

Meanwhile GAAP net loss narrowed to 398.3M yuan ($57.9M), and non-GAAP net income doubled to 199M yuan ($28.9M).

Revenue breakout (using ASC 606): Advertising and subscription, 1.16B yuan (up 15.2%); Transaction services, 1.56B yuan (up 32.5%); Digital marketing solutions, 393.7M yuan (up 29.7%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of 2.47B-2.52B yuan ($359.2M-$366.5M), a 13.8%-16.1% Y/Y gain in renminbi terms.

