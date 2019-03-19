Needham sees Synaptics earnings potential despite cut

Needham reaffirms a Buy rating on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) seeing strong earnings potential despite the recent guidance cut. But the firm trims its PT from the Street-high $60 to $45.

Analyst Rajvindra Gill notes that the current pullback also comes from the CEO's sudden departure, but says a new CEO could represent a catalyst especially if the leader is focused on growing profitability while open to a potential sale.

Gill: "Even with reduced outlook, we see $4+ of earnings and gross margins in 38% range, providing a potential bottom for the shares."

Synaptics shares are up 2.5% to $34.31. SYNA is down 22% on the week.

