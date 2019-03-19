Tellurian's Souki supports carbon tax that would cost it millions

Tellurian (TELL +0.2% ) CEO Charif Souki says he favors a carbon tax even though it would cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

Souki says the company's internal models project costs on its operations from a carbon tax would be "significant" at ~$200M/year, but "regardless of this, it's the right thing to do. We need to accept it and move on."

Any tax would "affect companies individually, but it’ll be insignificant on the global scale," Souki also said last week at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.