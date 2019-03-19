Variety: CBS charging huge price for 'Big Bang Theory' finale ads

CBS (CBS +0.7% ) is banking on making bank, as it ends one of its most popular shows: Variety reports the network is seeking as much as $1.5M for 30-second ads for the series finale of The Big Bang Theory.

An ad cost of $1.2M-$1.5M would be five to six times the normal ad rate of $258,500 for the program (already a strong performer), and astronomical in the current market, Brian Steinberg notes.

That would be par for the course with more famous series finales, such as Seinfeld, Friends, and Everybody Loves Raymond -- but much higher than more recent popular series finales such as Lost or How I Met Your Mother.