IMAX opens a window to Netflix

IMAX (IMAX +0.5% ) CEO Richard Gelfond says the company would be more inclined to work with Netflix (NFLX -0.5% ) if the streaming company were to expand its release window.

In the past, Netflix has looked for theater runs windows of as short as two weeks before films are streamed.

If Netflix and IMAX work something out, the move could irritate theater operators such as AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.1% ) and Cinemark (CNK) based on their longtime opposition to allowing Netflix films on to the big screens.

Looking ahead, Netflix has a high-profile Martin Scorsese film coming out the fall. Scorsese's The Irishman is expected to draw a lot of interest after he rounded up his old gang of Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel to star alongside Al Pacino.