Antofagasta +5% as full-year dividend beats expectations

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF +5.3% ) jumps to a seven-month high after announcing a higher than expected dividend for 2018, although full-year revenues fell 0.3% Y/Y to $4.73B and EBITDA slid 14% to $2.23B, hurt by higher input costs and lower sales volumes.

The Chilean miner reduced its 2018 total dividend by 14% to $0.44/share compared to 2017 but beat the $0.26 expected by analysts.

Antofagasta previously said annual copper production rose 3% to 725K metric tons and came in at the higher end of its forecast, as its Centinela mine produced better quality ore and higher output.

CEO Iván Arriagada says the first phase of a planned expansion at its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine has been approved.

The miner also expects the global copper deficit to reach 100K-300K metric tons this year as consumption growth remains positive but production increases are minimal.