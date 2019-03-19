Mobile TeleSystems -1.9% amid light 2019 guidance

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) is 1.9% lower this morning after its Q4 results came in in line with expectations but it guided toward negative OIBDA for the full year.

Revenues rose 11.3% with slightly better small-market growth adding to core Russian revenues that were up 10.7%.

Adjusted OIBDA rose 23%, to 55.6B rubles; of that, Russian OIBDA was up 21.3% to 53B rubles.

And operating profit increased 26.1% to 28.9B rubles.

Mobile subscribers dipped 1.1% Y/Y to 105.3M, however (down 0.2% from the previous quarter). Russian subscribers declined 0.4% Y/Y to 78M; Ukraine subs fell 5.5% to 19.7M; Armenian subs rose 0.4% to 2.1M; and Belarus subs rose 4.5% to 5.5M.

For 2019, it's forecasting revenue growth over 3%, with adjusted OIBDA slightly negative. It sees group capex around 160B rubles.

