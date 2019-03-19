More on HD Supply Q4 results; provides 1Q19 and FY19 outlook

HD Supply (HDS -1.2% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of 22.2% Y/Y to $1.45B, and organic sales growth of 7.4% Y/Y.

Facilities Maintenance sales $736M (+14.6% Y/Y), Adj. EBITDA $124M (+21.6% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 16.9% up by 96 bps .

Construction & Industrial sales $711M (31.2% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA $63M (+26% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 8.9% down by 36 bps .

Q4 Gross margin was flat at 39.6%; and operating margin improved by 41 bps to 10.3%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 23.03% Y/Y to $187M and margin improved slightly by 8 bps to 12.8%.

Net cash used in investing activities for the fiscal were $477M, compared to cash provided $2.33B, a year ago.

During the quarter company repurchased 10.8M shares for $406M at an average price per share of $37.65.

Preliminary net sales in February for FY19 were ~$423M, representing average daily sales growth of ~8.1% Y/Y.

1Q19 Outlook: Net sales $1.46B to $1.52B vs $1.52B consensus; Adj. EBITDA $192M to $207M; and Adj. EPS $0.75 t $0.84 vs $0.84 consensus.

FY19 Outlook: Net sales $6.3B to $6.45B vs $6.36B consensus; Adj. EBITDA $900M to $950M; and Adj. EPS $3.52 to $3.81 vs $3.65 consensus.

