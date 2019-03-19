B. Riley stays bullish on Groupon after CFO meeting

B. Riley FBR is reiterating its support for shares of Groupon (GRPN +0.9%), affirming a Buy rating after meeting with the company's chief financial officer.
Groupon's "strategic value is being ignored," analyst Sameet Sinha writes, and after a tough year it's "significantly undervalued at current levels."
"Better merchandising of its O&O inventory, additional 3P partnerships to augment inventory, and syndication of its deals on 3P marketplaces should allow the company to leverage its assets," Sinha writes. (h/t Bloomberg)
The firm has a price target of $5, implying 43.3% upside from current pricing.
