GrubHub -6% on KeyBanc user trend warning

KeyBanc warns of declining GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) user trends, citing internal market data.

Analyst Andy Hargreaves: "Diner retention, initial diner spend, and peak diner spend all appear to be deteriorating, which suggests lifetime value in newer cohorts is declining."

The analyst says increases in churn and new diner volume suggest GRUB will need to add 3x as many new diners in Q3 as in last year's quarter to maintain Active Diner stability.

Hargreaves also warns that DoorDash (DOORD) is "gaining significant share" in the market.