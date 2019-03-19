First Midwest Bancorp approves stock repurchase program

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI -0.1% ) has approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $180M of its common stock, or ~7.5% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

Stock repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of the Company.

“The Board’s adoption of this stock repurchase program is an important alternative within our overall capital management strategy and reflects our continuing commitment to growing long-term value for our stockholders,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and CEO of the Company.