New Fox debut: Paul Ryan joins board; shares drop

Transformation day for Fox, as the new Fox Corp. emerges as a stand-alone company hours before Disney closes on its $71B deal for Twenty-First Century Fox's media assets.

New Fox has added former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to its board, along with Formula 1 chief (and former Fox insider) Chase Carey; Anne Dias; and Roland Hernandez.

They join a board that already has Jacques Nasser, Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch.

Meanwhile new Fox stock -- with the distribution done, it's newly trading under the former 21CF symbols of FOX and FOXA -- is down (FOX -3.6% , FOXA -3.7% ).

Twenty-First Century Fox distributed to its stockholders a total of 620,501,921 shares of common stock this morning.