Biggest trading ever in copper options signals supply troubles - Bloomberg

The biggest-ever trading volume on Comex copper call options - more than 11K - yesterday signals supply troubles brewing in the market, Bloomberg reports.

One spread trade was posted that was worth $6.5M, in a bet that the copper price would surge past $3.05 in a few months, vs. Monday’s settlement price of $2.909.

The wager likely was fueled by "expectation that supply will become tight," says Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets.

Major copper producers include FCX, SCCO, RIO, BHP, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, CPER